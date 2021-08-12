Canada PM Trudeau is planning to call snap election for Sept 20 - sources

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks after Mary Simon is sworn in as the first indigenous Governor General during a ceremony in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada July 26, 2021. REUTERS/Patrick Doyle/File Photo

OTTAWA, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is planning to call a snap election for Sept 20 and will make the formal announcement this Sunday, four sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Trudeau aides have said for months that the ruling Liberals would push for a vote before the end of 2021, two years ahead of schedule. Trudeau only has a minority government and relies on opposition parties to push through legislation.

Reporting by David Ljunggren Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.