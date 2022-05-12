Canada PM Trudeau says rival's attacks on central bank 'disappointing'

A sign is pictured outside the Bank of Canada building in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, May 23, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Wattie/File Photo

OTTAWA, May 12 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday said central bank independence was an important principle, following "disappointing" attacks on the institution and its leaders by the front-runner for leader of the opposition Conservatives.

"The independence of the Bank of Canada from the government of the day is a really important principle," Trudeau told reporters when asked about Conservative leadership hopeful Pierre Poilievre's pledge to fire the Governor of the Bank of Canada if he became prime minister.

Trudeau added Poilievre's comments were "somewhat disappointing in an era where we need more responsible leadership, not less."

