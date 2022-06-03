Canada PM Trudeau to visit NORAD, attend Americas summit in U.S. next week

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at a news conference about firearm-control legislation that was tabled today in the House of Commons in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada May 30, 2022. REUTERS/Blair Gable

OTTAWA, June 3 (Reuters) - Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday he will travel to the United States on Tuesday to visit the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) headquarters and then partake in the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden.

The summit is being convened in the United States for the first time since the first such gathering in Miami in 1994, as Biden seeks to reassert U.S. leadership and counter China's growing clout.

Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa

