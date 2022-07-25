Canada police say three dead in British Columbia shooting

A car with bullet holes visible on the windshield is seen at the site after authorities alerted residents of multiple shootings targeting transient victims in the Vancouver suburb of Langley, British Columbia, Canada July 25, 2022. REUTERS/Jesse Winter

July 25 (Reuters) - A mass shooting early on Monday in the Canadian province of British Columbia left three people dead, including the suspected shooter, police said in a statement.

Four people were shot in the city of Langley. Police had earlier issued alerts asking residents to stay away from the area of the incident.

Reporting by Reporting by Nia Williams in British Columbia; writing by Kanishka Singh; editing by Chris Reese

