Canada posts biggest trade deficit in almost three years, predicts hit from dock strike

A float plane flies past containers and cranes at the Port of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, July 30, 2023. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo

OTTAWA, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Canada's trade deficit widened to C$3.73 billion ($2.77 billion) in June from May, the largest in nearly 3 years, as exports dropped 2.2%, outpacing a 0.5% decline in imports, Statistics Canada data showed on Tuesday.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast a trade deficit of C$2.90 billion. Statscan revised May's deficit to C$2.68 billion from C$3.44 billion reported initially.

Canada's trade deficit with countries other than the United States, its biggest trading partner, widened to an all-time high in June as month-over-month exports declined 5.5%, while imports were down marginally.

There were broad declines in exports in June, with metal and non-metallic mineral products being the largest drag.

The 2.2% drop in June exports followed a 3.0% decline in May. The overall trade deficit matched the C$3.73 billion shortfall in October 2020.

The Canadian dollar traded slightly higher at C$1.3484 to the U.S. dollar, or 74.16 U.S. cents, up from C$1.3498 to the U.S. dollar, or 74.09 U.S. cents.

Total exports fell 1.1% by volume, marking the 11th monthly drop in export prices in the past 12 months.

Total imports declined 0.5%, largely due to lower imports of energy products as well as pharmaceuticals. Imports of unwrought gold jumped, and nearly offset declines in other product categories. By volume, imports were up 0.9%.

Statscan said the impact of a 13-day strike by dock workers in western Canada was likely to be reflected in July data, due out on Sept 6. It also said data could be affected by severe flooding in the province of Nova Scotia.

($1 = 1.3453 Canadian dollars)

Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa; Editing by David Ljunggren and Bernadette Baum

