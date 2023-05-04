Canada posts C$972 mln trade surplus in March amid widespread declines

Container ships anchored in English Bay in Vancouver
Boats pass container ships anchored in English Bay in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada October 10, 2022. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

OTTAWA, May 4 (Reuters) - Canada's exports fell 0.7% in March, largely on cheaper energy products, while imports declined 2.9%, driven by pharmaceuticals and other consumer goods, data from Statistics Canada showed on Thursday.

The country's trade surplus with the world came in at C$972 million ($714 million) in March, above analyst forecasts of a C$200 million surplus. February's trade balance was revised to a C$487 million deficit from an initially reported C$422 million surplus.

Total exports dropped to the lowest level since February 2022, mainly due to lower exports of crude oil. By volume, exports rose 0.1% in March.

A rise in exports of aircraft and other transportation equipment and parts partially offset the overall decrease, Statscan said

Imports dropped to their lowest level in about a year, impacted by pharmaceutical products, as well as clothing, footwear and accessories. Imports of cellphones and computers also declined in March.

By volume, imports fell 5.3% in March.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 1.3607 to the greenback, or 73.49 U.S. cents

($1 = 1.3605 Canadian dollars)

Reporting by Ismail Shakil and Dale Smith in Ottawa; Editing by Alexander Smith

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next