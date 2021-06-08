Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Canada prepares to relax quarantine rules for vaccinated travelers - Bloomberg News

1 minute read

Passengers arrive at Toronto's Pearson airport after mandatory coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing took effect for international arrivals in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is preparing to ease border restrictions for travelers who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the discussions.

Canada is making plans to loosen the current 14-day isolation period for travelers who have received two vaccine doses, Bloomberg reported. Travelers entering Canada would still be tested for the coronavirus and may be required to quarantine for a shorter period, according to the report.

The plan is expected be announced within days, Bloomberg said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · June 7, 2021 · 9:37 PM UTCU.S. approval of Biogen Alzheimer's drug sends shares soaring, hailed as 'big day" for patients

U.S. regulators on Monday approved Biogen Inc's (BIIB.O) aducanumab as the first treatment to attack a likely cause of Alzheimer's disease despite controversy over whether the clinical evidence proves the drug works, sending its shares soaring.

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsExplainer: What does FDA approval of Biogen's Alzheimer's drug mean for patients?
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsJ&J vaccine drive stalls out in U.S after safety pause
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsU.S. report concluded COVID-19 may have leaked from Wuhan lab -WSJ
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsModerna seeks EU, Canada approval for COVID-19 vaccine's use in teens