Canada Q1 current account deficit narrows to C$6.17 billion
May 30 (Reuters) - Canada's current account deficit narrowed to C$6.17 billion ($4.61 billion) in the first quarter from an upwardly revised C$8.05 billion deficit in the fourth quarter, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday.
Seasonally adjusted figures in billions of Canadian dollars:
Q1 2023 Q4(Rev) Q4(Prev) Q1 2022
Current Account -6.166 -8.053 -10.640 +3.931
Goods +1.292 +2.078 +1.672 +8.013
Services -4.685 -4.036 -4.453 -3.229
Investment Income -0.853 -3.413 -5.275 +1.480
NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters forecast a deficit of $9.35 billion in the first quarter. Figures are seasonally adjusted.
($1=$1.3372 Canadian)
(Reporting by Dale Smith)
