Canada Q1 current account deficit narrows to C$6.17 billion

Container ships anchored in English Bay in Vancouver
Cyclists ride on Stanley Park’s seawall near container ships anchored in English Bay in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada October 10, 2022. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

May 30 (Reuters) - Canada's current account deficit narrowed to C$6.17 billion ($4.61 billion) in the first quarter from an upwardly revised C$8.05 billion deficit in the fourth quarter, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday.

Seasonally adjusted figures in billions of Canadian dollars:

Q1 2023 Q4(Rev) Q4(Prev) Q1 2022

Current Account -6.166 -8.053 -10.640 +3.931

Goods +1.292 +2.078 +1.672 +8.013

Services -4.685 -4.036 -4.453 -3.229

Investment Income -0.853 -3.413 -5.275 +1.480

NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters forecast a deficit of $9.35 billion in the first quarter. Figures are seasonally adjusted.

($1=$1.3372 Canadian)

(Reporting by Dale Smith)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next