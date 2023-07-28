Canada records C$1.52 billion budget surplus over first two months of 2023/24

OTTAWA, July 28 (Reuters) - Canada recorded a C$1.52 billion ($1.15 billion) budget surplus for the first two months of the 2023/24 fiscal year, helped by a slight bump in revenue collections, the finance ministry said on Friday.

By comparison, Canada posted a C$5.32 billion surplus in the period from April to May 2022.

Year-to-date revenues were up 1.8% on higher interest revenues and Employment Insurance premium revenues, the finance ministry said in a statement.

Program expenses were up 6.6%, in part reflecting higher elderly benefits and transfers to other levels of government,

On a monthly basis, Canada posted a surplus of C$3.35 billion in May, compared to the C$2.66 billion surplus recorded in May 2022.

($1 = 1.3223 Canadian dollars)

