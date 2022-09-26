1 minute read
Canada to remove all COVID border, travel measures from Oct 1
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
OTTAWA, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Canada will remove all COVID-19 restrictions for inbound travelers from Oct. 1, as well as testing, quarantine, and isolation requirements, the government said on Monday.
Travelers, regardless of citizenship, will not have to submit health information through the ArriveCAN app or provide proof of vaccination from Saturday.
A requirement for travelers to wear masks on planes and trains would also be dropped, according to the statement.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.