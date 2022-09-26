Canada to remove all COVID border, travel measures from Oct 1

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

A man pushes a baggage cart wearing a mandatory face mask as a "Healthy Airport" initiative is launched for travel, taking into account social distancing protocols to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 23, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

OTTAWA, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Canada will remove all COVID-19 restrictions for inbound travelers from Oct. 1, as well as testing, quarantine, and isolation requirements, the government said on Monday.

Travelers, regardless of citizenship, will not have to submit health information through the ArriveCAN app or provide proof of vaccination from Saturday.

A requirement for travelers to wear masks on planes and trains would also be dropped, according to the statement.

Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa

