Canada to remove mandatory tests for vaccinated Canadians who travel outside country- CBC
Feb 11 (Reuters) - The Canadian government is close to removing mandatory PCR COVID testing for fully vaccinated Canadians who travel outside Canada, CBC News reported on Friday, citing sources.
Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru
