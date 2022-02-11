Skip to main content
Canada to remove mandatory tests for vaccinated Canadians who travel outside country- CBC

1 minute read
1/2

Travelers walk past a "Mandatory COVID-19 Testing" sign at Pearson International Airport during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic of Toronto, Ontario, Canada, December 18, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri - RC26HR9WN3EE

Feb 11 (Reuters) - The Canadian government is close to removing mandatory PCR COVID testing for fully vaccinated Canadians who travel outside Canada, CBC News reported on Friday, citing sources.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru

