Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Americas

Canada says it hasn't received a request to approve a Pfizer booster shot

1 minute read

Vials labelled "COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" and a syringe are seen in front of the Pfizer logo in this illustration taken February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

OTTAWA, July 9 (Reuters) - Canada has not received a request to approve a booster shot of the Pfizer (PFE.N) and BioNTech (22UAy.DE) COVID-19 vaccine, and it is currently studying the vaccine's duration of protection, the Health Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

"Health Canada has not received a submission from Pfizer for the approval of a COVID-19 booster shot. Should a submission be received, Health Canada will evaluate the data provided," the statement said.

"The duration of protection from one or two doses of COVID-19 vaccines is currently being studied."

Reporting by Steve Scherer; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Americas

Americas · 4:42 PM UTCEx-Colombian military, Haitian Americans suspected in killing of Haiti president

A heavily armed commando unit that assassinated Haitian President Jovenel Moise this week comprised 26 Colombians and two Haitian Americans, authorities said on Thursday, as the hunt went on for the masterminds of the brazen killing.

AmericasU.S., Colombia sending officials to Haiti after assassination arrests
AmericasMexico president says video of brother taking cash is part of smear campaign
Americas'Stay home, stay safe:' Haitian Americans fret for relatives trapped by turmoil
AmericasNew video surfaces of Mexican president's brother taking stacks of cash