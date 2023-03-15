Canada to send ammunition, missiles to support Ukraine's air defense
OTTAWA, March 15 (Reuters) - Canada will send about 8,000 rounds of artillery ammunition and a dozen air defense missiles as part of Ottawa's latest military aide to Kyiv, the Canadian defense ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.
Canada will also provide Ukraine with more than 1,800 rounds of training ammunition for Leopard 1 battle tanks donated by Denmark, Germany, and the Netherlands.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government, one of Ukraine's most vocal international supporters, has committed over C$1 billion ($730 million) in military aid to Kyiv since the start of the Russian invasion last year.
Canada has already announced it is donating eight Leopard 2 main battle tanks, which are expected to be in Ukraine in the coming weeks, the ministry said.
($1 = 1.3755 Canadian dollars)
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.