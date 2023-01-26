Canada to send four Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine

Spanish Army Leopard 2 tanks attend NATO enhanced Forward Presence battle group military exercise Crystal Arrow 2021 in Adazi, Latvia March 26, 2021 REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

OTTAWA, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Canada will send four Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine, Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand said on Thursday, after Germany this week allowed other countries to re-export the German-built tank.

"This donation, combined with the contributions of allies and partners, will significantly help the armed forces of Ukraine" in the their defense against the Russian invasion, Anand told reporters in Ottawa.

Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa

