Canada signs deal with Pfizer for millions of pediatric COVID-19 vaccine doses- PM Trudeau

Vials labelled "COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" and a syringe are seen in front of the Pfizer logo in this illustration taken February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

OTTAWA, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Canada has signed a deal with Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) to receive 2.9 million doses of their pediatric COVID-19 vaccine shortly after it is approved for use by Health Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday.

"We will be receiving enough doses in Canada to ensure that all children in Canada, aged five to 11, can receive the vaccine," said Trudeau. The vaccine is currently being reviewed by Health Canada.

Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa, Editing by Franklin Paul

