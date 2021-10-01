Skip to main content

CANADA STOCKS TSX opens higher as miners gain; eyes worst week since Feb.

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Friday, boosted by mining stocks, although the index was on course to record its worst weekly performance in eight months.

At 9:32 a.m. ET (1332 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) was up 21.52 points, or 0.11%, at 20,091.77.

Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru

