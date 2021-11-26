Canada tells citizens to leave Ethiopia at once because of conflict

Canadianr's Foreign Minister Melanie Joly speaks during a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (out of frame) at the State Department in Washington, DC on November 12 , 2021. Olivier Douliery /Pool via REUTERS

OTTAWA, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly on Friday urged citizens to leave Ethiopia immediately, saying Canada was very worried by the "rapidly deteriorating security situation".

In a statement, Joly said the Canadian embassy in Addis Ababa remained open. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government and rebellious forces from the Tigray region have been fighting for more than a year. read more

Reporting by David Ljunggren

