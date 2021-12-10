Canada threatens to impose tariffs on U.S. goods over EV tax credit plan

OTTAWA, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Canada threatened on Friday to impose tariffs on a range of American exports if U.S. legislators approve a plan to grant a electric-vehicle tax credit for domestic manufacturers, a measure Ottawa strongly opposes.

In a letter to members of the U.S. Senate and Congress, Canada's finance and trade ministers said that if the issue was not resolved, Ottawa would also launch a dispute settlement process under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal.

