Skip to main content

Americas

Canada to unveil vaccine passport plans Thursday -source

By
1 minute read

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits a vaccination clinic in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada September 28, 2021. REUTERS/Blair Gable/File Photo

TORONTO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Canada will unveil plans on Thursday for a vaccine passport, a government source said on Wednesday, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau laying out how the proof-of-vaccination method will be implemented.

Trudeau is slated to speak to reporters in Ottawa at 10 a.m. following a technical briefing by officials from several government departments including immigration, public health, transportation and the Canada Border Services Agency.

As COVID-19 vaccination rates rise and travel resumes, countries including Canada have begun requiring proof of vaccination as a condition of travel. For Canadians, that has so far meant receipts or QR codes that differ from province to province.

Canada recently reopened its borders to international travelers bearing proof of vaccination, and previously waived quarantine requirements for returning Canadian travelers who showed they were immunized.

Reporting by Anna Mehler Paperny; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Americas

Americas · October 20, 2021 · 3:37 PM UTC

Brazil senators drop call for COVID-19 homicide charge against Bolsonaro

Brazilian senators investigating the handling of the country's COVID-19 outbreak have dropped a recommendation from their draft report that President Jair Bolsonaro be charged with genocide and homicide, instead accusing him of "crimes against humanity."

Americas
America Movil ready for 5G in Mexico, expects close of Tracfone sale
Americas
Colombia's Congress approves record $93 bln budget for 2022
Americas
Besieged Amazon tribes grant rare access to Xingu chief’s funeral rites
Americas
Canada to unveil vaccine passport plans Thursday -source