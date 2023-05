Canada, US trade officials discuss 'challenges' from Mexican energy, mining reforms

OTTAWA, May 2 (Reuters) - Canadian Trade Minister Mary Ng met U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai on Tuesday and the two discussed working together to address "shared challenges" regarding Mexico's energy and mining sector reforms, according to a statement from the Canadian ministry.

Ng and Tai also discussed issues relating to U.S.-Canada trade, including tariffs on Canadian softwood lumber and Buy America provisions, according to the statement.

(This story has been refiled to correct the spelling of the U.S. trade representative's name to 'Katherine' from 'Katharine' in paragraph 1)

Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa; Editing by Leslie Adler











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.