Canada to welcome fully-vaccinated U.S. tourists from Aug 9

A U.S. and a Canadian flag flutter at the Canada-United States border crossing at the Thousand Islands Bridge, which remains closed to non-essential traffic to combat the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Lansdowne, Ontario, Canada September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Lars Hagberg

Canada will start allowing fully-vaccinated U.S. visitors into the country on Aug 9 for non-essential travel as the threat from the COVID-19 pandemic fades, Ottawa said on Monday.

Visitors from countries other than the United States who have been inoculated will be permitted to enter on Sept 7. The relaxation depends on Canada's COVID-19 epidemiology remaining favorable, the government said on a statement.

Businesses on both sides of the border, particularly the travel and airline industries, are demanding an end to restrictions on non-essential travel between Canada and the United States which were first imposed in March 2020.

