Factbox: Canada's 10 costliest natural disasters by insurance claims

Smoke and flames from the wildfires erupt behind a car on the highway near Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada, May 7, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

TORONTO, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Massive floods in the Canadian province of British Columbia have dumped a month's worth of rain in two days, triggering mudslides that have destroyed several major roads and killed at least one person. read more

Insurance loss estimates will not be available for several weeks, but industry experts expect the damages to be significant. Below are the 10 costliest natural disasters in Canada so far:

