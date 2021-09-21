Canada's Alberta province to sack health minister, says CBC News

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The premier of Canada's Alberta province will drop his health minister in a cabinet reshuffle on Tuesday, local media reported, as a fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic threatens to overwhelm the healthcare system.

CBC News reported that Alberta health minister Tyler Shandro will lose his job, and it was not immediately clear who his replacement would be. The Alberta government said early on Tuesday a cabinet reshuffle will take place later in the day.

The Alberta government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Hospitals in Canada's western oil-producing province are buckling under a surge in COVID-19 cases driven by the highly contagious Delta variant. There are a record number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and Alberta has cancelled all non-elective surgeries. read more

Premier Jason Kenney and his health minister Shandro have come under fire for their handling of the pandemic, after loosening public health measures much faster than other provinces earlier this year and delaying bringing in proof of vaccination requirements as COVID-19 cases started to rise last month.

Reporting by Nia Williams; editing by Barbara Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.