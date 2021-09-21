Skip to main content

Americas

Canada's Alberta province to sack health minister, says CBC News

By
1 minute read

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The premier of Canada's Alberta province will drop his health minister in a cabinet reshuffle on Tuesday, local media reported, as a fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic threatens to overwhelm the healthcare system.

CBC News reported that Alberta health minister Tyler Shandro will lose his job, and it was not immediately clear who his replacement would be. The Alberta government said early on Tuesday a cabinet reshuffle will take place later in the day.

The Alberta government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Hospitals in Canada's western oil-producing province are buckling under a surge in COVID-19 cases driven by the highly contagious Delta variant. There are a record number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and Alberta has cancelled all non-elective surgeries. read more

Premier Jason Kenney and his health minister Shandro have come under fire for their handling of the pandemic, after loosening public health measures much faster than other provinces earlier this year and delaying bringing in proof of vaccination requirements as COVID-19 cases started to rise last month.

Reporting by Nia Williams; editing by Barbara Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Americas

Americas · 11:12 AM UTC

'This is a prison': Mexico struggles to hold migrants far from U.S. border

A bid by Mexico to contain thousands of migrants on its southern border with Guatemala has created a major humanitarian headache for President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, and failed to prevent many from reaching the U.S. border en masse.

Americas
U.N. concerned at U.S. pushbacks of migrants who may need asylum
Americas
Factbox: Five things to watch for from Canada's Liberal minority government
Americas
In Haiti, festive wakes and Voodoo undertakers help mourners say their last goodbyes
Americas
Indigenous protestors seek Norwegian 'asylum' for Brazilian tree