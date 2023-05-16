Canada's annual inflation rate rises to 4.4% in April















OTTAWA, May 16 (Reuters) - Canada's annual inflation rate surprisingly ticked up to 4.4% in April, as higher shelter costs contributed to the first acceleration in the consumer price index in 11 months, Statistics Canada data showed on Tuesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected annual inflation rate to edge down to 4.1% from 4.3% in March. Month-over-month, the consumer price index was up 0.7%, higher than the forecast 0.4% gain.

Excluding food and energy, prices rose 4.4% compared with a rise of 4.5% in March.

The average of two of the Bank of Canada's (BoC) core measures of underlying inflation, CPI-median and CPI-trim, came in at 4.2% compared with 4.5% in March.

Higher rent and mortgage interest costs contributed the most to the annual inflation rate in April, Statscan said. The higher interest rate environment may have contributed to rising rents in April by stimulating higher rental demand, the agency said.

Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa Editing by Mark Heinrich











