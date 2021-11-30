Canada's British Columbia, hit by bad floods, says more heavy storms expected

Flood water is seen a week after rainstorms lashed the western Canadian province of British Columbia, triggering landslides and floods, shutting highways, in Abbottsford, British Columbia, Canada November 22, 2021. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

OTTAWA, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The Canadian province of British Columbia, trying to recover from massive floods and mudslides, is facing more heavy storms, public safety minister Mike Farnworth told reporters on Tuesday.

Farnworth said crews were working to shore up dikes and dams. Heavy rain earlier this month triggered landslides that killed four people and caused billions of dollars of damages.

Reporting by David Ljunggren; editing by Jonathan Oatis

