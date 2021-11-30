Americas
Canada's British Columbia, hit by bad floods, says more heavy storms expected
1 minute read
OTTAWA, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The Canadian province of British Columbia, trying to recover from massive floods and mudslides, is facing more heavy storms, public safety minister Mike Farnworth told reporters on Tuesday.
Farnworth said crews were working to shore up dikes and dams. Heavy rain earlier this month triggered landslides that killed four people and caused billions of dollars of damages.
Reporting by David Ljunggren; editing by Jonathan Oatis
