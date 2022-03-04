1 minute read
Canada's CBC says it has temporarily suspended reporting from the ground in Russia
OTTAWA, March 4 (Reuters) - The Canadian Broadcasting Corp said on Friday it had temporarily suspended its reporting from the ground in Russia, citing a new law that could mean jail for those found to be intentionally spreading "fake" news.
"The CBC is very concerned about new legislation passed in Russia, which appears to criminalize independent reporting on the current situation in Ukraine and Russia," it said in a statement posted online.
Reporting by David Ljunggren Editing by Chris Reese
