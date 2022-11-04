Canada's Ivey PMI shows activity barely expanding in October
TORONTO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Canadian economic activity expanded at a slower clip in October as employment growth slowed and price increases accelerated, Ivey Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data showed on Friday.
The seasonally adjusted index fell to 50.1 from 59.5 in September, holding slightly above the 50 threshold that marks an increase in activity.
The Ivey PMI measures the month to month variation in economic activity as indicated by a panel of purchasing managers from across Canada.
The gauge of employment fell to an adjusted 54.6 from 62.5 in September, while the prices index was up at 69.8 from 68.1.
The unadjusted PMI fell to 51.4 from 55.9.
