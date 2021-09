Canada's main opposition party concedes defeat after PM Trudeau wins third term

Conservative party leader Erin O'Toole during the election night party, in Oshawa, Ontario, Canada, September 21, 2021. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

OTTAWA, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Erin O'Toole, the leader of Canada's main opposition Conservative Party, conceded defeat on Tuesday after failing to block Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals from securing a third term.

Speaking to supporters in his home electoral district outside Toronto, O'Toole said he had called Trudeau to congratulate him. TV networks predicted the Liberals won a minority government.

As of 12:40 a.m. (0440 GMT), the Conservatives were leading or elected in 121 of 338 seats, while the Liberals were on 157.

Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa; Editing by Peter Cooney and Tom Hogue

