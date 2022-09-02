Canada's Mountain Province Diamonds says worker dies at Gahcho Kue mine

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Mountain Province Diamonds Inc (MPVD.TO) said on Friday that an employee from a contractor died due to injuries sustained in an incident at Gahcho Kue mine in Canada's Northwest Territories.

The cause of the incident, which happened on Thursday, was unclear and all non-essential work at the mine has been stopped.

The mine is a joint venture between Canada's Mountain Province Diamonds and De Beers Group, which owns 51%.

"The circumstances around what happened are under investigation by the appropriate authorities," the companies said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ankit Kumar; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.