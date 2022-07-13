Canada's Ontario to offer second COVID booster dose to all adults

A security guard checks for proof of vaccination at the entrance to a food court during phase one of Ontario's vaccine certification program in Toronto, Ontario, Canada September 22, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio/File Photo

OTTAWA, July 13 (Reuters) - Ontario, Canada's most populous province, said on Wednesday that it would offer a second COVID-19 vaccine booster dose to everyone aged 18 and older from Thursday.

"As we continue to manage COVID-19 for the long term, we're expanding second booster doses and extending the availability of free rapid antigen tests to give people the tools they need to stay safe and to ensure Ontario stays open," Ontario's Health Minister Sylvia Jones said in a statement.

As of July 11, more than 91% of Ontarians had received a second dose of a COVID vaccine, while over 57% had received a booster shot.

Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa

