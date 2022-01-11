Canada's Ontario province to reopen schools from Jan 17

Nora and Willa Stief during online school while their parents work from home and take care of a toddler amid surging COVID-19 cases caused by the coronavirus Omicron variant, in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada January 7, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Canada's Ontario province will reopen schools for in-person learning on Jan. 17, Premier Doug Ford's office said in a statement.

Ontario, which is Canada's most-populous province, had last week decided to shut all schools until at least that date, amid a surge in coronavirus cases caused by the Omicron variant.

The province had then cited staff absenteeism due to infections as an issue and expected it to rise and affect operations in schools as well as workplaces.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Rachna Dhanrajani and Jaiveer Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Lincoln Feast

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.