Canada's Ontario to shorten COVID-19 isolation period for vaccinated patients

People queue to pick up coronavirus disease (COVID-19) antigen test kits, as the latest Omicron variant emerges as a threat, at Yorkdale Mall in Toronto, Ontario, Canada December 22, 2021. REUTERS/Cole Burston

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Ontario will from Friday shorten the isolation period for vaccinated individuals with COVID-19 to five days from the onset of symptoms, the Canadian province's chief medical officer said on Thursday.

Ontario residents, with proper masking and physical distancing, would be allowed to stop isolating after five days if their symptoms resolve or if they are improving for at least 24 hours, the chief medical officer, Kieran Moore, told reporters at a briefing.

Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler

