Canada's revenue agency reaches deal with workers, ending strike















May 4 (Reuters) - Canada's government has reached a deal with 35,000 revenue agency workers, their union said early on Thursday, ending a public-sector strike that had slowed important government services including the processing of annual tax returns.

The tentative agreement follows a deal struck on Monday, when the government reached an agreement with 120,000 federal employees, while revenue agency workers, who had also walked out on April 19, continued their negotiations.

"The tentative agreement has secured a fair contract that exceeds the employers original offer before the launch of strike action, and provides wage increases above those negotiated by other federal bargaining agents", the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) said.

The proposed agreement includes an 11.5% wage increase over four years, with a 0.5% allowance in the third year, and a one-time $2,500 bonus for employees, Canada Revenue Agency said separately in a statement.

