Canada's striking workers closer to resolving wage, remote work issues

Picketers line the sidewalks as more than 155,000 public sector union workers with the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) remain on strike, in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada April 20, 2023. REUTERS/Blair Gable

TORONTO, April 23 (Reuters) - A strike by more than 100,000 Canadian federal government workers is closer to a resolution with progress made on remote work and wage increases for Treasury Board employees, the union said on Sunday.

The strike is scheduled to continue for now amid ongoing talks about a deal for revenue agency workers, the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) said in a statement. The union has said it will "escalate" its actions on Monday.

"At Treasury Board we made some headway on remote work language, and both sides have moved in order to get closer to a resolution on wage increases," said Chris Aylward, National President of PSAC.

The talks with the government about wages increases for revenue agency workers have not made progress, he added.

