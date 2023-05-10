Canada's Suncor says worker injured in bear attack at oil sands plant















May 10 (Reuters) - Suncor Energy (SU.TO) said on Wednesday a worker was injured in bear attack at the company's oil sands base plant in northern Alberta, the latest in a series of safety incidents at the Canadian oil producer.

The incident happened on Saturday evening and the individual was transferred to hospital and released a few hours later, Suncor spokesperson Leithan Slade said in an email.

"A full investigation is underway, and it would be premature and inappropriate to speculate on the cause. The safety of our people remains our priority," Slade said.

The base plant site produces around 350,000 barrels per day of crude from its two bitumen upgraders and is located in a remote region of northern Alberta. Bear attacks are highly unusual but in 2014 a Suncor worker was killed by a bear at base plant.

Suncor has a professional wildlife contractor on site that is monitoring additional locations and everyone has been asked to continue to follow existing safety and wildlife protocols, Slade said.

"Suncor provides personal deterrents such as bear spray, together with training, for workers who work within or close to wildlife habitat," he added.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company has had a string of worker fatalities at its oil sands sites in recent years, prompting the resignation of former CEO Mark Little in July. On Tuesday new CEO Rich Kruger said he would look to cut costs, improve efficiency and simplify operations.

Alberta Fish and Wildlife were called to the site to search for the bear. Slade did not have details of what happened to the animal.

Reporting by Nia Williams











