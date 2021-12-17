Canada's TD Bank delays office return over Omicron fears

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Canada's Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) is directing staff who are able to do so, to work from home until further notice, according to a memo on Friday, as concerns over the Omicron coronavirus variant mount globally.

The new directive would also apply to all staffers participating in the bank's voluntary return to office program, the memo from Kenn Lalonde, senior executive vice president of human resources, said.

Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru and Nichola Saminather in Toronto; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.

