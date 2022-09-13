Canada's Trudeau announces C$4.5 billion inflation relief package for low earners
Sept 13 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced C$4.5 billion ($3.43 billion) in measures on Tuesday intended to provide relief from high inflation to low-income families.
The measures include a tax-free quarterly payment that helps individuals and families with low and modest incomes offset sales tax, and a C$500 onetime top-up to a housing benefit that is provided to low earners who need help paying rent, Trudeau said.
The support package includes money previously allocated in the budget and C$3.1 billion in additional funding.
($1 = 1.3121 Canadian dollars)
