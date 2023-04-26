Canadian aircraft positioned for evacuations once conditions permit in Sudan -defense minister















OTTAWA, April 26 (Reuters) - Canada has positioned two C-130 Hercules aircraft near Sudan to evacuate Canadians from the North African country once conditions on the ground permit, Defence Minister Anita Anand said on Wednesday.

"There are conditions that we are monitoring very closely, one of which is the space at the airport, another is to ensure that Canadians are able to get to the airport in a secure manner," Anand told reporters in Ottawa.

Reporting by Ismail Shakil and Steve Scherer in Ottawa











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.