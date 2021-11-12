Canadian designer Nygard's court hearing adjourned to Nov. 26

A screen grab shows Canadian fashion designer Peter Nygard, who has consented to extradition to the United States where he faces sex trafficking and racketeering charges, speaking from jail, via video link, during his extradition hearing in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada October 1, 2021. Pool/Reuters TV via REUTERS/File Photo

TORONTO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Canadian fashion designer Peter Nygard made a brief appearance on Friday via video feed in a Toronto courtroom in connection with multiple sexual assault charges before the matter was adjourned to Nov. 26.

Nygard has been charged with sexual assault and forcible confinement for incidents allegedly occurring between 1987 and 2006. He also faces extradition to the United States on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. read more

The 80-year-old has denied all wrongdoing but consented to the extradition, which still depends on the approval of Canada's justice minister.

Nygard appeared via video feed in an orange jumpsuit and a light blue medical mask with his grey hair tied back. He appeared at times to be taking notes.

Reporting by Anna Mehler Paperny Editing by Alistair Bell

