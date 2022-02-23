Canadian dollar pares gains as Ukraine tensions climb

Summary Canadian dollar strengthens 0.2% against the greenback

Touches a 5-day high at 1.2683

Price of U.S. oil settles 0.2% lower

Canadian bond yields rise across curve

TORONTO, Feb 23 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday but gave up much of its advance as rising Russia-Ukraine tensions weighed on investor sentiment.

The loonie was up 0.2% at 1.2740 to the greenback, or 78.49 U.S. cents, after earlier touching its strongest level since last Friday at 1.2683.

"Recent trading has made it clear that the broader risk mood is the essential driver for the CAD at the moment," strategists at Scotiabank, including Shaun Osborne, said in a note.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

U.S. stocks were sharply lower and the safe-haven U.S. dollar gained ground against a basket of major currencies as Ukraine declared a state of emergency and the West unveiled more sanctions against Russia over its move into eastern Ukraine. read more

Sanctions were not yet expected to disrupt oil supplies, helping to cap the price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, after it notched a seven-year high on Tuesday. U.S. crude prices settled 0.2% lower at $92.10 a barrel. read more

Other commodity-linked currencies also gained ground, including a 5-week high for the New Zealand dollar as the country's central bank hiked interest rates as expected and signaled a more aggressive path forward than even the most hawkish investor had wagered. read more

The Bank of Canada is expected to hike next Wednesday for the first time since October 2018.

Canadian government bond yields were higher across the curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year rose 5.1 basis points to 1.977%, approaching last Wednesday's three-year high at 1.995%.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Alexandra Hudson and Grant McCool

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.