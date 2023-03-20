Canadian financial institutions have capital needed to weather turbulence, finance minister says















OTTAWA, March 20 (Reuters) - Canada's Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Monday that Canadian financial institutions have the capital needed to weather periods of turbulence and that Ottawa was closely monitoring the global financial industry.

"This is a turbulent time in the world economy ... our financial institutions have the capital they need to weather periods of turbulence," Freeland said in a speech in Oshawa, Ontario.

Reporting by Ismail Shakil and Steve Scherer in Ottawa; Editing by Chris Reese











