Canadian government says it gave striking union 'final offer'

[1/2] Picketers march on Parliament Hill as approximately 155,000 public sector union workers with the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) continue to strike, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada April 26, 2023. REUTERS/Blair Gable/File Photo















April 29 (Reuters) - Canadian government negotiators have presented striking public workers with a "final offer," the Treasury Board of Canada said on Saturday, aiming to end a dispute that has disrupted services ranging from tax returns to passport renewals.

The strike by federal government workers, represented by the Public Service Alliance of Canada, entered its 11th day on Saturday.

The head of the union representing some 155,000 striking public workers earlier this week accused the government of stalling and called on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to get involved in negotiations.

On Saturday, the Treasury Board, which oversees public administration, said it gave the union its offer on Friday.

Government negotiators said details are being kept to the negotiating table, but the proposal included "an enhanced wage offer" and addressed issues including "telework, seniority and contracting."

"This is a fair, competitive and reasonable final offer," the Treasury Board said in a statement.

On Wednesday, the union said it was escalating strike actions in a bid to block several Canadian ports.

Reporting by Jason Lange in Washington; Editing by Leslie Adler











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.