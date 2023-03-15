Canadian housing starts rise 13% in February -CMHC

A home for sale on Emerald Street in Hamilton Ontario, Canada May 6, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

OTTAWA, March 15 (Reuters) - Canadian housing starts rose 13% in February compared with the previous month as groundbreaking increased on multiple unit and single-family detached urban homes, data from the national housing agency showed on Wednesday.

The seasonally adjusted annualized rate of housing starts rose to 243,959 units from a revised 216,514 units in January, the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) said. Economists had expected starts to rise to 220,000.

Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa; Editing by Toby Chopra

