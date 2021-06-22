Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Americas

Canadian lawmakers pass bill criminalizing LGBT conversion therapy

1 minute read

People walk on Parliament Hill the morning after the federal election in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada October 22, 2019. REUTERS/Patrick Doyle

OTTAWA, June 22 (Reuters) - Canada's House of Commons on Tuesday passed a bill criminalizing LGBT conversion therapy 263 to 63, handing a win to the minority ruling Liberal party which promised to ban the practice during an unveiling of its election platform in 2019.

Aimed at changing a person's sexual orientation or gender identity, conversion therapy can include talk therapy, hypnosis, electric shocks and fasting. The American Medical Association has condemned the practice as "harmful and ineffective."

The vote took place as the House tried to clear its legislative agenda before the summer break set to begin on Wednesday, and possible elections later this year. The bill now goes to the Senate.

The government's budget bill, which includes key pandemic supports set to expire at the end of the month, remained in limbo.

The summer recess ends on Sept. 20 and an election could come as early as September.

The Liberals lead the main opposition Conservatives 34 to 30 according to a Leger poll published on Tuesday.

Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa Editing by Sonya Hepinstall

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Americas

Americas · 7:53 PM UTCIn a Mexican border camp, asylum seekers wait for Biden to end Trump health directive

When Salvadoran asylum seeker Liset Ortiz was kidnapped in the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez on her way to the United States, a kidnapper found the police report she was carrying as proof of the death threats she says she received in El Salvador for being a lesbian.

AmericasU.S. blasts Nicaragua 'campaign of terror' as global condemnation grows
AmericasAs Venezuela's economy regresses, crypto fills the gaps
AmericasNative Americans decry unmarked graves, untold history of boarding schools
AmericasPolice tear gas indigenous protest for land rights in Brazil