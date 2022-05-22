Canadian Pacific freight train derails in Alberta; no injuries reported

May 22 (Reuters) - A Canadian Pacific Railway (CP.TO) freight train carrying potash derailed east of Fort Macleod in southern Alberta, on Sunday morning, the company said.

There were no injuries reported and there are no public safety concerns. The cause of the derailment in the Western Canadian province is under investigation, CP Rail said.

"CP personnel have responded to the scene and recovery operations are under way," the company said in a statement.

Canada depends heavily on its rail system to move commodities and manufactured goods to ports.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Shivam Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Simao

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.