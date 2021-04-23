Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Canadian PM Trudeau receives first dose of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is inoculated with AstraZeneca's vaccine against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a pharmacy in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Blair Gable

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday received his first dose of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine at an Ottawa pharmacy, telling reporters "I'm very excited" as the needle entered his arm.

Afterwards he posed for television cameras and photographers with his thumbs up and then watched as his wife Sophie received her first shot. Sophie came down with a mild case of the coronavirus at the start of the pandemic last year.

