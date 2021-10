Canadian PM Trudeau to shuffle cabinet on Oct 25 -Canadian Broadcasting Corp

Canada's Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at an election campaign stop on the last campaign day before the election, in Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada September 19, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

OTTAWA, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will shuffle his cabinet on Oct. 25, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp said on Thursday, citing unnamed government sources.

Trudeau, who was reelected last month, needs to replace four government ministers who were either defeated or quit.

Reporting by David Ljunggren Editing by Chris Reese

