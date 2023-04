Canadian police investigating C$20 million gold heist at Toronto airport

April 20 (Reuters) - Canadian police are investigating the theft of a C$20 million ($14.84 million) cargo of gold and other valuables that was stolen from a holding facility at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Monday.

The cargo was reported missing after arriving on an aircraft early Monday evening, Peel Regional Police Inspector Stephen Duivesteyn told a news conference on Thursday.

Duivesteyn said after the aircraft landed the cargo was unloaded and taken to a holding facility, as per normal procedure, but disappeared some time afterwards.

"Subsequent to its arrival this high value cargo was removed by illegal means from the holding facility," Duivesteyn told reporters.

The cargo was reported missing to police a short time later.

Duivesteyn would not say where the aircraft carrying the cargo had come from, or its final destination.

"This is very rare," he added.

($1 = 1.3476 Canadian dollars)

Reporting by Nia Williams Editing by Chris Reese











