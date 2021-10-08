Skip to main content

Americas

Canadian province of Ontario to further ease pandemic restrictions

By
1 minute read

VIA Rail passengers disembark a train after Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that passengers will require COVID-19 shots for air, ship and interprovincial train services, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada October 6, 2021. REUTERS/Patrick Doyle

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Ontario is lifting capacity limits on concert venues, theaters and spectator facilities at sports games as of Saturday at midnight, the government of Canada's most populous province said on Friday, while continuing to require proof of vaccination and masks.

Limited numbers of outbreaks in those settings have been reported, a statement from the provincial government said.

Meeting and event spaces as well as horse racing facilities will be included, although indoor meeting and event spaces must be able to maintain physical distancing between people.

The easing of restrictions comes as the latest modeling showed Canada is expected to see a decline in its COVID-19 cases in the coming weeks, a top medical official said on Friday. read more

Ontario began a slow lifting of lockdown measures in early summer, before the fourth wave of the virus hit. The province has vaccinated 87% of adults over age 12 with one dose, and 82% are fully vaccinated.

Ontario reported 573 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. Canada had 4,100 new cases on Thursday, the most recent data available.

Reporting by Moira Warburton in Vancouver Editing by Alistair Bell

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Americas

Americas · 10:45 PM UTC

As Brazil passes 600,000 COVID-19 deaths, vaccines offer hope worst is over

Brazil became the second country in the world to pass 600,000 COVID-19 deaths on Friday, a dark milestone for a government that has been sharply criticized for mismanaging the outbreak.

Americas
Canada's current COVID-19 surge could decline in coming weeks - health official
Americas
Chile prosecutors to investigate President Pinera following Pandora papers leak
Americas
Freeport CEO 'encouraged' after talk with Peru's Castillo
Americas
Migrants' hopes dashed by surprise deportation to Haiti from U.S. border