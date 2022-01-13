Canadian truckers to stay exempt from COVID-19 vaccine requirements

Manitoba-based truckers, transporting goods to and from the United States, are being vaccinated against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as part of a deal between the Canadian province and the state of North Dakota, at a rest stop near Drayton, North Dakota, U.S. April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Dan Koeck

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Canadian truckers will remain exempted from COVID-19 vaccine requirements at the border with the United States, a spokesperson at the Canada Border Services Agency said on Wednesday.

However, truckers from the U.S. will still need to be vaccinated or they will be turned back at the border starting from Jan. 15, the spokesperson added.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Rachna Dhanrajani in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.